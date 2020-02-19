Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 210,266 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Fabrinet worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of FN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,266 shares of company stock worth $4,929,650. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.