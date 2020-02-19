Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 289,485 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of HollyFrontier worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $309,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. 20,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,457. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

