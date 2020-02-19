Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 386,825 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,460. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

