Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,666 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,666 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.93. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,323. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.34 and a 200 day moving average of $267.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

