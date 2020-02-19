Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,895 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of NetApp worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,978. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

