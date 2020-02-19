Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,318 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 78.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 469,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,949 shares of company stock worth $21,849,046. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. 35,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

