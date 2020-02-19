Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $18.92 Million Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,914,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Euronav at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,015.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 496,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 3,562.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 356,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,553. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

