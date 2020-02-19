Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,441 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of TFS Financial worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2,727.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2,982.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,255 shares of company stock valued at $354,027 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.