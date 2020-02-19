Victory Capital’s (VCTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 241,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Victory Capital has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 37.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 331.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

