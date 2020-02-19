VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Hits $9.90 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00492440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.93 or 0.06862181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00071300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027842 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.