Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Visteon worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 81.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visteon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE:VC traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,731. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.