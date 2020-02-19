VolitionRX (VNRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect VolitionRX to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,856. VolitionRX has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.