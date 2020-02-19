Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €194.16 ($225.76).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €169.36 ($196.93) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is €174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

