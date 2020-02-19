Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.04 ($62.84).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNA shares. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of VNA traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.06 ($62.86). 1,022,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 1-year high of €53.16 ($61.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.08.

Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

