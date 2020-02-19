vSlice Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. One vSlice token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $67,965.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

