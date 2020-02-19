W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 7,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,797. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after buying an additional 737,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 151,511 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 314,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

