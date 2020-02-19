WABnetwork Market Capitalization Reaches $73,823.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $73,823.00 and $9,651.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,641,755 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, IDAX, Mercatox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

