Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,525.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,529.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,302.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

