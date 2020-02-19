Walmart Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,644. Walmart has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

