Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.36. 5,221,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. The firm has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.