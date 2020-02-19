Walter Stanley Berman Sells 52,160 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average is $153.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 77,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

