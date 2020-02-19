Waltonchain (WTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.59 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $35.27 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00006045 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Allbit and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.87 or 0.02773497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094542 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,486,051 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Cobinhood, COSS, LATOKEN, Coinnest, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

