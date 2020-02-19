Washington Prime Group (WPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

