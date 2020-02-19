WAX Market Cap Hits $53.97 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bithumb, Tidex and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $53.97 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,613,516,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,041,390,387 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, C2CX, Tidex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Ethfinex, Upbit, Radar Relay and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

