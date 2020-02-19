Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Webster Financial worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 337,580 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,371. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

