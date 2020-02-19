Weibo (WB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WB stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.93. 118,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,469. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.11. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

