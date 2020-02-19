Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $63.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Shares of WLK opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

