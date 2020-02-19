WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of WEX worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $169.48 and a 1-year high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. WEX’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.