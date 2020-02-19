Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 3,335,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

