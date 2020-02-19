William Bondurant Sells 11,468 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 11,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $14,105.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 108,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

