Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Wingstop worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of WING traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

