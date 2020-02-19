Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $161.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,075. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -110.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

