WIZBL (WBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,486.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $173,486.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WIZBL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. In the last week, WIZBL has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.03057809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00234237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.