WPX Energy (WPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WPX stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.