Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

