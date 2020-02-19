Xencor (XNCR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Shares of XNCR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 5,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,125. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.39.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.24.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

