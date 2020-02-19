Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

