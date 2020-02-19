Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.19. 1,870,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,284. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

