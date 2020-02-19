Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to post sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Jacobs Engineering reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $101.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

