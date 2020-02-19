Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce $212.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.80 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $170.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $861.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.10 million to $865.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $883.13 million, with estimates ranging from $877.90 million to $892.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,501,000 after buying an additional 1,109,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,427,000 after buying an additional 467,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,077,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 281,947 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

