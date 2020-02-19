Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.68 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

NYSE:THC opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

