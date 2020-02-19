Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $136.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.72 million and the highest is $137.30 million. Banner reported sales of $134.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $557.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.12 million to $562.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $578.79 million, with estimates ranging from $573.37 million to $583.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Banner by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.82. Banner has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.