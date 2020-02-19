Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to post $390.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.50 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $361.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $96.01 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,030 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after buying an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

