Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLMN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

