Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.53 Million

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will announce sales of $237.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.20 million and the highest is $239.10 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $241.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $949.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $950.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $950.17 million, with estimates ranging from $946.30 million to $955.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

