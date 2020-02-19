Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report sales of $3.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $6.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

