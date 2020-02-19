Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $822.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

