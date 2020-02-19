Zacks: COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Given $7.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CLGN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,564. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.18. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

