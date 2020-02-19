Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.13. 5,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.37 and its 200-day moving average is $228.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.