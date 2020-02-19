Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $699,372.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $699,372.00 and $3,046.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.